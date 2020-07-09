KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Trump executive order touts Hispanic prosperity

Washington-DC

Trump said it will help Hispanics recover from economic impact of pandemic

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump announced an executive order to created the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative which he said will benefit Hispanics by improving access to education and jobs.

He said he’s helping Hispanic Americans by expanding access to school choice vouchers.

“No American student should ever be trapped in a failing government school,” Trump said at the White House. “Choice is a great civil rights issue and maybe the great one of our time.”

The initiative will also provide higher education grants and access to trade schools. Trump said it will help all Hispanics recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We will achieve a swift, full and complete recovery for Hispanic Americans,” he said.

The plan also expands opportunity zones designed to spur investment in minority and low income neighborhoods.

The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is currently auditing the Trump Administration’s opportunity zone programs over claims the program benefits rich investors, some with ties to the president.

Texas Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro said the administration’s failed response resulted in the worst health economic impacts on Hispanics.

“The executive order by President Trump is little more than words for the Hispanic community,” Castro said. “They slow walked the testing, they slow walked the tracing of the infections and because of that the Latino community has been devastated by this virus.”

Castro said real relief for Hispanics would come from the Democratic coronavirus relief package, the Heroes Act.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.