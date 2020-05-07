Texas governor praised by President Trump during White House coronavirus visit

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Fresh out of his meeting with the Commander in Chief, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was pleased with the president’s take on how he is handling the coronavirus outbreak.

“The meeting with the president was fabulous,” Abbott said Thursday.

“The governor and I have spoken about what he’s been doing with senior citizen centers, it’s incredible,” President Donald Trump said inside the Oval Office meeting on Thursday.

The two met just as the governor gets ready to let hair salons and barbershops open for business on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Abbott removed jail time as a possible punishment for those who defy stay at home orders. That decision came after a Dallas woman was arrested for opening her salon.

“These people who are law-abiding Texans. They should not go to jail just because they’re trying to survive,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott and the president talked for about an hour at the White House.

Both were on the same page with the reopening but others in the state have a warning for the governor.

“People will die if we take the steps the governor demanded,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said Thursday.

Doggett said both Abbott and the president are ignoring the advice of health professionals. He said the move to reopen risks exposing more Texans to the virus.

“Follow the doctor’s advice, don’t expose Texans to unnecessary death just because its’ good politics,” he added.

Abbott is continuing forward with the opening and said his decisions are guided by data and health officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.