Supreme Court blocks effort to end DACA

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s a major relief for the young people known as “Dreamers.”

For now, the Supreme Court ruling prevents the Trump administration from ending an Obama-era program called DACA, which allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children to remain in the United States.

“We’re here to stay and we’re here to be a part of the United States because this is our home,” Angel Silva, a DACA recipient, said.

Silva, born in Mexico, is one of more than 700,000 “Dreamers” in the U.S.

In 2017, the Trump administration ordered an end to the program.

“I’m just relieved. It’s been three years of uncertainty, three years of not knowing what’s going to happen,” Silva said.

“They can continue to live, to work and to study in America without fear of deportation,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Durbin has long championed the “Dreamers.”

“Over 40,000 of them are health care workers,” Durbin said. “We need you.”

While many out here are celebrating the news, Durbin warns “Dreamers” aren’t in the clear just yet. He says Congress needs to act to pass permanent protections.

“Pass the Dream and Promise Act, which would take care of the DACA issue once in for all,” Durbin said.

In his opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts also urged Congress to act.

He wrote that the Trump administration did not properly consider the consequences of dismantling DACA so abruptly and could try again.

Trump called the ruling “horrible” and “political” on Twitter.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed, tweeting the Court continues to invent and rewrite statutes at will.

