Speaker Pelosi: Dems ready to move forward with articles of impeachment

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is clear – Democrats are ready to move toward articles of impeachment.

“Today I’m asking our chairman to process with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi announced Thursday. 

Hearings will continue next Monday in the House Judiciary Committee but Speaker Pelosi says there is already enough evidence to proceed.

“The facts are uncontested,” she said. “The President abused just power for his own personal political benefit.”

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., played a role in both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment processes and believes this time President Trump abused his power.

She says the process isn’t something her party takes lightly. 

“People feel a responsibility, a sense of history. This is a serious matter, and they’re treating it with great seriousness,” Rep. Lofgren said. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., continued to attack the Democrats decision to impeach President Trump and says they made up their minds even before the Ukraine scandal broke. 

“This is the day Alexander Hamilton feared, and warned would come,”Minority Leader McCarthy said. “It was not new news. They’ve always had this predetermined timeline from the day they got sworn in.”

The announcement this morning sets the stage for a vote for articles of impeachment potentially before Christmas.

Minority Leader McCarthy criticized Democrats timeline Thursday afternoon. 

“It’s the weakest, the thinnest and the fastest impeachment in history,” he said. 

Until a vote is held, the Judiciary Committee will continue to hold hearings with the next one on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.