Senators react to case presented so far in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues, the Senators who will ultimately decide his fate are speaking out.

For Senate Democrats, the first few days of the President’s trial have been revealing.

“I really appreciated that the house managers walked us through chronologically all of the information they had,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Senator Duckworth says some of the most compelling evidence was video of remarks by the President and administration officials.

“For example, videotape of Mr. Mulvaney saying of course there was quid pro quo, we do it all the time,” said Senator Duckworth.

Some Republicans, like Indiana Senator Mike Braun, said they have seen nothing to convince them the president did anything impeachable.

“And I was looking for one new piece of information rather than just a repackaging, or a re-marketing. I didn’t see it,” said Senator Braun.

Democrats, like Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, hope the evidence convinces at least some Republicans to call for more witnesses.

“Well, I will be very disappointed if at the end of this we don’t have at least four Republican colleagues willing to join with us,” said Senator Stabenow.

Braun says more witnesses would only complicate the trial.

“And when you talk about the witnesses, and that will be reciprocal if we get to it. And then the whole discussion gets murky, because they think all of our witnesses are irrelevant. You know, I don’t buy that,” said Senator Braun.

Democrats could wrap up their case on Friday, then attorneys for the President promise a strong defense.

