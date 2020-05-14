Breaking News
Suspect arrested following hourlong chase through Fresno in stolen car, police say

Senate to make adjustments to Paycheck Protection Program

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Senate lawmakers are taking a close look at the Paycheck Protection Program, which is responsible for propping up small businesses during the pandemic.

Many senators say the loan program needs to be revamped.

“We thought, that within eight weeks, that our economy would be back to close to normal,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said. “Well that’s not the case. That’s not going to be the case for the foreseeable future.”

Cardin said lawmakers need to ensure there is oversight of the program, including, “how much went to minority businesses, how much went to women-owned businesses and what went to the rural areas.”

“We need to get that information,” he added, adding that it would assist lawmakers in making needed adjustments to the program.

Right now, to receive maximum forgiveness, businesses must fully bring back their workforce during the eight-week restrictive period.

But as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, points out, the crisis is lasting longer than expected.

“For many businesses, eight weeks from the time they got the money is not going to be enough time to spend that on payroll,” he said.

Rubio said lawmakers are working to fix that restrictive period.

“Do we really want all of this money to be returned for payroll if, in fact, it could be used nine weeks, 10 weeks, 11 or 12 weeks later to hire people?” he questioned.

Lawmakers intend to start addressing the problem through hearings as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.