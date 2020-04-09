COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Rep. Don Beyer and other lawmakers call for stricter COVID protocols at airports

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Virginia Congressman Don Beyer says our airports need to join the battle against the coronavirus.

“We’ve always known that airplanes are one of the most dangerous places in the world to pick up viruses and bacteria. All those people in a closed space for a number of hours,” Beyer said.

Beyer wants stricter measures in place at American airports to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The kinds of steps that you and I or our families are taking aren’t being held there,” Beyer said.
Beyer sent a letter to the department of homeland security, asking them to enforce social distancing, take temperature checks, help travelers with guidance on how to self-quarantine and provide protective equipment for staff.

Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger says these changes are important protections for travelers.

“It’s also important for the essential workers who are working at our airports and our airlines so that they can be safe at work as well,” Spanberger said.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says other countries are already taking action.

“Taiwan and Korea and Singapore. They’ve been able to manage the virus better because they take your temperature when you land at the airport,” Warner said.

Beyer, Spanberger, and Warner all agree that US airports need to make changes as soon as possible.

Congressman Beyer is still waiting for a response from DHS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.