President Trump takes the campaign battle to Biden’s native state

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is calling Joe Biden a “puppet of the radical left movement.”

Trump is taking the fight to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s native state of Pennsylvania.

“Joe Biden has pledged to hike your taxes by $4 trillion in the largest tax hike in history. And they’re gonna waste the money on the green new deal,” Trump asserted.

The president criticized Biden’s policies and career.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey says the president wants to distract voters from the Democratic National Convention and the big issues.

“He is a master of distraction. But the problem for the president is most people are thinking about two issues: the virus and jobs,” Casey said.

Political experts say the president is focused on Pennsylvania because winning the state is critical for his re-election.

“Given that he won by 45 percent of the vote when there was a lot more excitement for candidate Trump back in 2016, he’s going to have to work doubly hard,” University of Scranton Political Science Professor Dr. Mike Allison said.

Allison says the president is trying to deliver a message to voters similar to 2016.

“The economy is struggling right now, we’re in a pandemic, but he wants to put the argument forward that he’s the only person who can solve these problems, not Joe Biden,” Allison said.

With the latest polls showing the presidents’ approval rating in the low 40-percents, Allison says the Trump campaign will have to pull out all the stops in Pennsylvania and other battleground states before Election Day.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.