President Trump pushes plasma donation during visit to Red Cross headquarters

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Trump drove to the American Red Cross headquarters where he spoke Thursday about the importance of blood plasma donations.

“Well this is plasma, and it’s antibodies and all of the things they’re coming up with to end this horror show,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with Nexstar’s D.C. Bureau.

The president is urging Americans who have survived COVID-19 to help battle the pandemic by donating plasma.

Doctors have had some success transfusing plasma from people who have recovered from COVID and developed antibodies to coronavirus patients.

“This is an opportunity for Americans to come together and help Americans,” said U.S. International Development Finance Corp. CEO Adam Boehler.

Boehler, who is spearheading the effort with the White House, says every donation could help save the lives of three COVID-19 patients.

“The key is, if you have had coronavirus and you’re symptom free for 14 days, then your plasma can help people,” Boehler said.

As cases spike in cities across the country, Boehler also wanted to reassure Americans that it is safe to donate.

“America’s blood centers have specific policies in place so everybody is socially distanced, people are not at risk.

President Trump said the plasma push is just one part of the White House’s strategy to fight the disease.

“We’ve made tremendous progress with many of the different therapeutics and vaccines, the vaccines are coming along far ahead of schedule,” Trump said.

