KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Pentagon officials: Investigation into removal of protesters near White House almost done

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Top officials from the Pentagon faced questioning from Congress Thursday about what happened in front of the White House last month when crowds protesting police brutality were moved out of the way so President Donald Trump could take a photo at a nearby church.

“No active-duty military units engaged protesters,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

He added that, while National Guard troops were there on June 1, they stood by in case they were needed.

“That the guard did not advance on the crowd, that the guard did not shoot rubber bullets, that the guard did not employ chemical agents of any type,” Esper said.

Adam Smith, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, wanted to know who was in charge.

“Who gave the order to clear the protests?” Smith asked.

Neither Esper nor Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Mark Milley could provide an answer.

“I don’t know,” Gen. Milley said.

Esper said an investigation into the events that night is nearly complete. He promised a full report on the incidents around the White House as early as next week.

This is the first time both Esper and Milley have testified before Congress since before the protests over the death of George Floyd began. Lawmakers had other questions for them as well.

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz wanted to know more about intelligence reports that Russia might have paid the Taliban to kill US troops.

General Milley said that’s something they’re still looking into.

“Specifically, to the bounties, that is a unique piece of information that has not been corroborated,” Milley said.

“If in fact there are bounties, I’m an outraged general,” he added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.