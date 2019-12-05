Pelosi requests Trump impeachment articles move forward — what now?

Washington-DC

by: Anna Wiernicki and Nexstar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the green light to the House Judiciary Committee to start drafting the Articles of Impeachment.

Pelosi says President Trump abused his power by pressuring the Ukrainian President for political favors.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit,” says Pelosi.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd sits on the intelligence committee that investigated the President. He says the President’s actions were wrong, but not impeachable.

“Was there evidence of bribery or extortion?” asks Hurd. “I haven’t seen that in the over hundred hours of depositions and hearings that I have participated in.”

If the President is impeached, the Senate will hold a trial to decide if he should be removed from office.

That’s where the white house says it’s ready to fight.

Pam Bondi, Special Advisor to the President, says the White House is gearing up for a fair trial in the Senate.

“The President has done nothing wrong,” Bondi says.

When a Senate trial could happen is still up in the air, however. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold another hearing on Monday.

