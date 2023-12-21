The sound of bagpipes rang through the air, as more than 100 people marked the 35th anniversary of the terrorist bombing of Pan American Airlines Flight 103.

“Three hundred and six thousand, six hundred hours, and yet it feels like just yesterday,” Kara Weipz, Victims of Pan Am Flight 103 President, said.

The explosion took the lives of 270 people, in the skies over Lockerbie, Scotland.

“Too many mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, siblings and children, who perished, far before their times,” Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Homeland Security Advisor, said.

190 of the passengers were Americans, including students from Syracuse University. The impacted families have spent decades providing each other support.

“Over those years, we’ve provided friendship and support for one another, while working to find the truth and obtain justice for all those lost in this terrible act of terrorism,” Judy O’Rourke, Syracuse University retiree, said.

Family members, friends, and current Syracuse students read off the names of the victims in front of the memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery.

“My husband, Michael Stewart Bernstein.” “My beautiful and beloved sister, Shannon Davis.” “Christopher Andrew Jones, who I represent this year as a Syracuse remembrance scholar.”

A wreath was laid in front of the memorial, made of 270 Scottish stones to commemorate the lives lost.