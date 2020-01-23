Mayors focus on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Mayors from across the country are in Washington sharing tricks of the trade with people in positions just like theirs.

“There are a number of similarities in the issue that we’re all facing,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Some of those issues Mayor Castor said are transportation, infrastructure and sustainability.

She said addressing climate change in the Tampa Bay area is getting more critical every day.

“We have to see what we can do to mitigate the effects of climate change while, at the same time, taking those steps to reduce our carbon footprint as a community,” she said.

The mayors said they value the connections they’re making at the conference.

“It’s mayors from my own region, from Texas, Alabama, Mississippi but also mayors from around the country that are at the cutting edge and doing innovative things,” Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Louisiana said.

The conference is taking place while, right down the road, lawmakers are in the middle of an impeachment trial. The mayors said it’s not impacting their work.

“What’s going on, on the federal level really isn’t breaking through,” Castor added.

She said the mayors are focused on local issues and improving their local communities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler agreed. He said city government is where things get done.

“I wish that Washington worked a little bit more like our cities because I think we could get a little bit more done,” Adler said.

The conference wraps up Friday with a visit to the White House. The mayors will meet with President Trump for a talk about transforming communities.