Lawmakers frustrated by Congressional gridlock amid impeachment inquiry

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump continue, so does the gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Democrats and Republicans are frustrated and grappling with how to make laws and solve problems in an increasingly divided and divisive political climate.

“We have to look at what we can start to accomplish over the next few months that will help benefit the American people,” Congressman Anthony Brindisi said.

Brindisi, D-New York, says the impeachment inquiry shouldn’t impede progress on legislative efforts such as “protecting people’s preexisting conditions for people’s health care, prescription drugs, election security, women’s equality.”

House Democrats have sent bills on those topics over to the Senate but they haven’t seen the light of day in the Republican-controlled chamber. Some lawmakers like Maryland Congressman David Trone say that’s where the logjam lies.

“We’ve passed 300 bills now,” he said. “300 bills – 275 of those were bipartisan. They’re sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk in the Senate. The Senate’s passed four bills.”

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said he wants to see a vote on the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

“Enough is enough,” Reed said. “We can do more than just play politics in Washington, D.C.”

The White House is ready to act, according to Reed.

“But impeachment is now a roadblock and once this is ignited – small window – this town shuts down and all you’re going to see is this impeachment circus for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, says that’s no excuse.

“During the Nixon impeachment, during the Clinton impeachment, those presidents still legislated and there is absolutely the ability to work,” he said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.