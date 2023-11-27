WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The family of Rosalynn Carter began the final farewells Monday to the former first lady and global humanitarian ahead of a memorial service Tuesday that her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently in hospice, is expected to attend.

The tributes started in her hometown of Sumter County, Georgia, with an escort from past and present members of her Secret Service detail.

“It hurts our hearts,” Kim Fuller, Carter’s niece, said during a church service Sunday.

Carter died Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

“I just thank you, especially for the life of Rosalynn Carter and what she means to every single one of us,” Fuller prayed.

A wreath-laying ceremony at Carter’s alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, honored one of her many contributions, advocating for the millions of unpaid caregivers in U.S. households.

“For 40 years, she did that work,” said Paige Alexander, the CEO of the Carter Center. “Her top priority was mental health.”

The family’s motorcade then traveled to Atlanta, where Carter will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Center Monday night.

“We will miss her terribly,” Alexander said.

Carter will leave the center for the final time Tuesday morning for a funeral service attended by former and current residents of the White House.

“The president and the first lady certainly look forward to being there and to offering their condolences,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The family confirmed former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care in February, will be there as well.

The White House is honoring the former first lady with flags flying at half-staff and a mourning drape hanging over her portrait.

Carter will be laid to rest Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia. Her burial is private.