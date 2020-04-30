House Republicans question committee to oversee coronavirus response

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress created a new bipartisan committee focused on the pandemic to make sure money they provide to fight it doesn’t go to waste. 

But only one party seems to be moving forward with it, while the other questions why it even exists. 

House Democrats are moving forward with their newly formed select committee on the coronavirus.

“To make sure we have a bright light shining on the implementation of two trillion tax-payer dollars,” explains House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pelosi named seven House Democrats to the select committee. South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn is its chairman.

“I know all of them, have worked with all of them…and I think they’ll do the country proud,” Clyburn said.

House Republicans voted unanimously against the creation of this new committee last week. 

Many see it as another avenue for Democrats to attack the White House’s coronavirus response. 

“I don’t know why she needs this committee,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy has yet to assign members to the committee which is supposed to be bipartisan.

“We already have an oversight committee. In the CARES Act, we produce three new entities for accountability,” he said.

Alabama Republican Bradley Byrne says he thinks the committee will be nothing more than a Democratic after-action attack on President Trump.

“This is obviously another partisan witch hunt on their part,” Bryne said.

But Pelosi says the committee’s work will be forward-looking and will be the only committee exclusively focused on coronavirus. 

“A select committee does just that. That is the focus, that is where the public will pay attention,” she said.

Pelosi says she’s expecting Republicans to appoint their members soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.