House passes resolution to limit president’s war powers

The vote passed 224 to 194

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday in favor of limiting the president’s war powers as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high.

The War Powers Resolution passed 224 to 194.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she decided to move forward with the War Powers Resolution to prevent a war.

“The administration conducted a provocative, disproportionate airstrike which endangered Americans and did so without consulting Congress,” said Pelosi (D-CA).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized Pelosi’s position.

“I never thought there would be a moment in time that the Speaker of the House of Representatives would actually be defending Soleimani,” McCarthy said.

The House’s War Powers Resolution says Iran is a state sponsor of terror and that Soleimani was the architect of destabilizing activities.

The resolution also sends the message that the president needs Congress to approve military action, according to the Constitution. According to international human rights law, a country can only kill someone in self-defense if there is an imminent threat.

But after being briefed, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said she’s not convinced.

“There was no additional information that was provided in the briefing about any so-called imminent threat,” said Jayapal (D-WA).

Some Republican senators also expressed concerns after the briefing. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on military issues.”

Senators Lee and Rand Paul (R-KY) said they will vote with Democrats if a War Powers Resolution makes it to the Senate floor.

