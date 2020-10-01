House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats were poised to vote Thursday on a new round of coronavirus stimulus aid that would include more unemployment benefits and help for city and state government. 

Negotiations between House Democrats and the White House on the final details of the package have been rocky and getting Senate Republicans on board will be even tougher.  

“We’ve had constructive conversations, Secretary Mnuchin and I,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. 

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier believes the aid is badly needed. 

“People are hurting, they’re struggling with their rent, they’re struggling with food,” Speier said. “You’ve got first line workers, the essential workers who are exhausted and you still have nurses that are saying ‘we don’t have enough PPE.’” 

The White House and Democratic lawmakers appear ready to spend about $2 trillion but the real challenge will be getting Senate Republicans on board. 

“Republicans on the Senate side were at, something like $500 billion, $300 billion of which was left over from the CARES Act,” Speier said. “So it really wasn’t any kind of relief whatsoever.” 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says many Republicans can’t support another huge price tag. 

“There’s lots of money still sitting out there that’s already appropriated, almost $1 trillion or more,” he said. 

Utah Congresswoman John Curtis also takes issue with the specifics, like more federal unemployment benefits. 

“We cannot get people back to work. We’re one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and they’re making more money staying home,” he said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.