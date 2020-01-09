House debates measure to limit Trump’s actions against Iran

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Following hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, the U.S. House is expected to vote on a measure limiting President Trump’s ability to engage in more military action against Iran.

“We are passing today a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The vote, while largely symbolic, puts the President on notice, that Congress must be notified before taking more military action against Iran, after last week’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani.

“We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy, we also did it for other reasons that were very obvious,” said President Trump.

Many in Congress, including some Republicans, say the Trump administration has not shown strong enough evidence for the strike.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone who can say that evidence was presented to us that showed what that imminent danger was, we were not presented with that information,” said Rep Cheri Bustos (D-IL).

Others say the President was justified.

“In pursuing a defensive action, the president had all the authority inherently that he needs under Article 2 to protect Americans,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI).

Despite that, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher says Congress needs to update its broader military oversight.

“And the entire war powers resolution, which has failed to achieve its intent of getting congress a seat at the table when it comes to war powers needs to be revised and re-looked at,” said Gallagher.

The Senate also has a similar war powers resolution in the pipeline, though it’s unclear whether a vote on that will even be called.

“Congress needs to be involved to make sure to hold the president to be more accountable,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.