Breaking News
Newsom announces agreement with major banks for 90-day mortgage payment grace period for people impacted by COVID-19
Live Now
President Trump and White House Coronavirus Task Force provide media briefing

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

‘Help is on the way’: Senate leaders reach agreement on $2 trillion stimulus bill

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It’s the largest economic relief package in American history.

“I say to the American people. Help is on the way,” Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said. 

Senate leaders reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill that’s expected to get a vote and head to the house. 

“The Senate needs to act, they need to act now,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports the package. 

He says it provides direct payments to many American workers and families, and offers hundreds of billions for small businesses and hospitals to stay afloat. 

McCarthy says despite small disagreements, it’s time to pass the package. 

“We’ll do whatever we need for the American family, worker, and small business until we’re on the other side of this,” McCarthy said. 

The issue now is delaying the vote in the Senate is language Republicans say would allow people to make more money by filing for unemployment than by staying employed and getting an aid check.

Democrats insisted on including restrictions so companies don’t use relief money to buy back stocks or pay for CEO bonuses.

“Make sure this doesn’t go for executive compensation,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

Congressman Adam Schiff says individual workers and families need to get relief before industry groups. 

“Only thereafter do we think about these industry titans. And there are going to have to be very strong restrictions,” Schiff said. 

House members from both parties say they won’t take up the Senate version of the aid package today, which means at least 24 more hours before Americans receive direct help from Congress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know