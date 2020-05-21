Live Now
Fresno County officials provide detail on its variance approval from the state.

Group of senators push for legislation to protect coal miners during pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A group of senators from both parties wants to provide extra protections for mine workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean, it’s one of the most dangerous occupations,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Kaine is one of the sponsors of the COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act.

“It’s dangerous enough pre-coronavirus, and we want to make sure that our miners are protected during this health crisis,” Kaine said.

Kaine says this bill would forbid mine operators from retaliating against miners who report a COVID-19 infection.

It would also instruct the Mine Safety & Health Administration to require companies to take action to protect minors from the virus. West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the miners in her state need the same protections as other workers.

“Whether it’s distancing, whether it’s sanitation, whether it’s mask-wearing, whether its hand sanitizers, and I think MSHA needs to give more guardrails here,” Capito said, referring to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey believes this should have been taken care of without the need for a bill.

“I don’t understand why MSHA or Secretary of Labor [Eugene] Scalia needs to have legislation passed to tell them how to do their job, but apparently that’s what we’re going to have to do because they have utterly refused to provide these protections,” Casey said.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner agrees.

“Let’s make sure that we stand with them as they continue to provide an essential service in terms of how we power part of our economy,” Warner said.

The senators say the legislation should be included in the next coronavirus relief package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.