Group of senators pressure DEA to prioritize opioid epidemic during pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “What we’ve seen during the pandemic is a rise in opioid overdoses,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

Capito is concerned the pandemic is making the opioid epidemic worse.

“All the strides that we’ve made in the past in terms of naloxone and other measures that we’ve done to try to lessen the problems of addiction have really been wiped out unfortunately under this pandemic,” Capito said.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says things like job loss and social isolation are putting additional stress on those fighting addiction.

“And now we see the results of that, having more fatalities and more overdoses than ever before. And it’s happening during the pandemic,” Manchin said.

Both senators want the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to adjust its operations to respond to the challenges.

A DEA spokesperson says “DEA’s mission of enforcing the nation’s drug laws and battling the opioid crisis continues without interruption, despite the global pandemic.”

But Manchin says the DEA needs to crack down harder, especially on anyone who may be taking advantage of the increased demand to make more money.

“The DEA is supposed to stop that from happening and anybody who doesn’t report to the DEA is in federal violation. Do your job, DEA,” Manchin said.

Manchin and Capito say the DEA needs to keep doing the things that led to success before the pandemic, in order to rebuild the path to recovery during this difficult time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.