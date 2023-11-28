WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – U.S. presidents, first ladies and other leaders gathered to pay tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta on Tuesday. Several notable and familiar faces were in the crowd, including her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

It marked a rare public appearance for the 99-year-old, who has been in hospice care at home for the past 10 months.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled from the nation’s capital to Atlanta for the tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church. They were joined onboard Air Force One by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump were in attendance, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were among the performers at the service.

The tribute held on Tuesday is part of a three-day schedule of public events celebrating the former first lady and global humanitarian who died at the age of 96.

Rosalynn Carter’s funeral will take place Wednesday in Plains at the Maranatha Baptist Church. She will be buried after a private graveside service on a plot the couple will share.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.