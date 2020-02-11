Following impeachment trial, lawmakers hope to work together to tackle nation’s issues

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ With the impeachment process now over, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are ready to get back to work on the issues impacting the American people.

Congressman David Trone, D-Maryland, said there’s a desire between both political parties to find common ground on issues like the rising costs of prescription drugs and the opioid epidemic.

“We’ve got to just put that to the side and say, ‘What can we actually get done,'” Trone said.

Congressman David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said House Democrats are shifting their attention toward America’s infrastructure needs. He said America needs to invest in roads, bridges, ports and transit systems.

But it remains to be seen just how far President Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans are willing to work with the Democrats on these issues.

“They have been so focused on the impeachment hoax that they haven’t been focused on anything else,” Trump said.

Trump said he’s ready to tackle drug prices and infrastructure, but said he needs Democratic votes.

“We’re all ready to go on infrastructure on reducing drug prices, very substantial,” Trump said.

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said despite the tense political divisions, it’s time to show Americans that lawmakers can still do the people’s business.

“If there’s someone who’s going to do a deal in this environment, I’m confident the president would do that,” Reed said.