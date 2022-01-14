Federal voting right bills stalled in US Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It appears there is not a path forward to pass federal voting rights legislation.

Moderate Democrats made their position clear — they believe the Senate rules should not be changed, fearing an end to bipartisanship in Washington.

“The honest to God answer is I don’t know if we will get this done,” said President Joe Biden.

It may be back to the drawing board for Democrats, despite the president delivering his strongest calls for federal voting rights legislation this week.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ, stood firm Thursday and vowed not to support changing Senate rules to force the bills through without Republicans.

“While I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division,” said Sinema.

Following a meeting with Senate Democrats, Biden vowed not to give up.

“As long as I’m in the White House, I will be fighting,” said Biden. “State legislative bodies continue to change the law not as to who can vote but who gets to count the vote.”

Republicans deny states are trying to suppress the vote.

“No one buys the fake hysteria,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democrats will miss their Martin Luther King Jr. Day deadline to vote on Senate rules. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says due to extreme weather and COVID-19, the debate and vote will be postponed until Tuesday.