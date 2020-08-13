Dems decry Trump’s statements on housing as racist

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After President Donald Trump attacked his challenger Joe Biden over affordable housing, Democrats have slammed his statements as racist.

“They’re going to, in my opinion, destroy suburbia,” Trump said of Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, accusing them of wanting to invade the suburbs with low-income housing. “They want to change zonings so that you have lots of problems.”

Democrats said they have seen the tactic before, saying it echoes racist rhetoric used to encourage segregation.

“It’s a very thinly veiled racial kind of a suggestion,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said. “I don’t think you need a Ph.D. to realize that he’s trying further to divide the country.”

“To create racial divisions, fear, hatred; we’re so much better than that,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said.

Last month, the Trump administration scrapped an Obama-era affordable housing rule designed to prevent discrimination. The White House says communities need flexibility, not regulation.

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, said that with millions of Americans at risk of eviction due to the toll coronavirus pandemic has taken on the economy, the country needs more, not less, affordable housing.

“We need more support coming out of the administration,” she said.

Trump said the decision was about safety, not race.

“Thirty percent-plus of people living in suburbia are minorities,” Trump said. “Suburban women, suburban men, I think they feel very strongly about what I’m doing.”

But Democrats not the president’s tactics could backfire in November.

“When the president talks about this, he’s talking about senior citizens who are on Social Security,” Stabenow said, pointing to a key voting demographic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.