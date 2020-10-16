Democrats question Senate hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on fourth and final day

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — During the fourth and final day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court-nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats spent the first few hours questioning the legitimacy of the hearing.

“The purpose of doing it is simply to have a justice on the Supreme Court, as the president said, to decide the election and to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

Blumenthal unsuccessfully tried to delay the proceedings until after the election.

“Democrats on and off the committee want a real fight,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Cornyn says Democrats are only focused on their own political gain.

“Because they’ve become accustomed to the Supreme Court being policy makers and being a body that bails them out if they can’t win an election or win a vote in Congress,” Cornyn said.

“How did we get here; we are talking about things unrelated to qualifications,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

As the committee’s chair, Graham tried to get the Senators back on track.

“The game has been since she’s been nominated to get back at Trump, and I understand this is what I would do if I were y’all, because there is not much to say about her ability to be a judge,” Graham said.

“She’s going to be confirmed, the Senate will confirm Judge Barrett as Justice Barrett, and I believe we will do so by the end of the month,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said.

Graham says the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Barrett’s nomination next Thursday. If approved, a full Senate vote will take place the following week.

