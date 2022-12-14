WAHINGTON (Nextar) – Democrats and the Biden administration are hoping for one last major legislative accomplishment before the end of this Congress amid slim odds.

Lawmakers are making a last-minute attempt to pass immigration reform as Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) points out “it has been decades since Congress has passed real immigration reform.”

House leader Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats are open to compromise, noting the work of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“And I know the CHC is working hard on the issue to see where the opportunities to find common ground may be,” Rep. Jeffries (D-NY) said.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Independent Kirsten Sinema are proposing a framework that would offer a road to citizenship for some two million DACA recipients in exchange for additional resources for border security and extending Title 42.

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen says she supports comprehensive immigration reform or a standalone bill to protect Dreamers.

“Unfortunately, some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle refuse to come to the table to work with us on comprehensive immigration reform,” Rosen said.

For example, some Republicans like California’s Doug LaMalfa are opposed to passing immigration reform.

“We don’t really need reform on immigration, we need to enforce the rule we have,” Rep. LaMalfa said.

Many lawmakers are solely focusing on the issue of the thousands of migrants arriving at the border.

“The situation at our southern border is out of control,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

With Republicans saying little about efforts to pass comprehensive immigration reform, the idea appears not to have the traction needed to pass.