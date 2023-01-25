WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – In 2022, there were nearly 650 mass shootings in the U.S. and the country has already had dozens so far in 2023. Now, the stalemate over federal gun control seems to have no solution in sight despite the violence.

“There have been 39 mass murders since January first,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) said.

One of those shootings happened on Saturday in Monterey Park, California and took the lives of 11 people in Congresswoman Chu’s district.

Congressman Ro Khanna’s district is just outside Half Moon Bay, California where another shooting spree took place on Monday and left at least seven victims dead.

“There’s no silver bullet, we have to start, of course, by saying these weapons of war don’t belong on our streets,” Rep. Khanna (D-CA) said.

But fellow Californian, Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, says stricter gun laws are not the answer.

“California has the strictest gun laws there are. And apparently that did not work,” Speaker McCarthy said.

Democrats say the Monterey Park shooting is a clear example of why gun laws need to be stronger and uniform nationwide.

Police note the Monterey Park shooter had an assault pistol with an extended magazine.

“Maybe this guy bought it in Nevada and just took it across the state line, that’s how easy it is,” Rep. Chu said.

Additionally, Congressman Khanna says red flag laws should have stopped the Half Moon Bay shooter from legally buying a gun after a violent incident 10 years ago.

“Because he used a pillow, the person survived and wasn’t strangled. Now when you give that person a gun the consequence is seven people dead,” Rep. Khanna said.

Congressman Lou Correa is hopeful Republicans can be convinced to pass reforms like universal background checks.

“The victims aren’t Democrat or Republicans, the victims are all Americans,” Rep. Correa (D-CA) said.