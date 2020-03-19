Coronavirus relief: California lawmakers say $1,000 per American isn’t enough

Live Now
Madera County officials on known cases of community transmission of COVID-19.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — One of the hallmarks of the Congress coronavirus relief package was a measure to send every American household a check for $1,000. 

But in states like California where the cost of living is high, some lawmakers don’t think it’ll be enough. 

“We need to target some direct cash to Americans who, through no fault of their own, are caught in a tight economic squeeze here,” said Congressman Mark Takano, D-Calif. 

But he says one size does not fit all and Congress should target truly needy lower-income families with enough money to keep them afloat. 

“If they’re out of work for 15 days, out of work for a month. They’re going to need to make that rent payment, that car payment. We may need to do more than a thousand dollars to them,” Rep. Takano said. 

Rep. Takano and other members of congress don’t think it’s a good use of resources to write checks to families earning hundreds of thousands or more every year.

“What good is a one thousand dollar benefit to them?” he asked. 

New York Senator Chuck Schumer says if Congress is going to start writing checks to American families, once is not enough. 

“If we’re going to do it, it’s got to be bigger, more generous and more frequent,” Sen. Schumer said. 

Congresswoman Judy Chu, D. Calif., says it’s a policy that transcends party or ideology in a time of crisis. 

“There is such acceptance of that fact that people need the money right now,” Rep. Chu said. “They need that cash infusion now, and I certainly support that.”

Rep. Chu says as the crisis continues, lawmakers from both parties should consider ongoing payments to support American families. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

