Congress working remotely leads to skepticism

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Congress doing most of its work remotely, some experts fear its harder for the public to know exactly what their elected officials are up to.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says now that Congress is doing its committee work on Zoom and Skype, it’s even harder to keep up.

“This is less than ideal,” he said. “It wont be as good as it should be.”

Since late March, Congress has been in Washington D.C. only a handful of days.

As lawmakers work from home, meetings are sometimes streamed live while others are recorded and shared after the fact.

R Street Institute senior fellow James Wallner says Congress wasn’t built for telework.

“When that activity takes place virtually, it changes the nature of that activity,” Wallner said. “It changes the nature of how people relate to it and how they can hold their officials accountable.”

Wallner says it’s especially worrisome in times like these.

“In moments of crises, when you have large bills that go through very quickly, they’re drafted poorly, it creates an opportunity for corruption,” he said.

But Ohio Senator Rob Portman thinks working virtually might actually give the public more access.

“Being online or being virtual doesn’t mean that you’re doing it in secret,” Portman said. “I think transparency is something that ought to be part of any process going forward.”

Transparency advocates say congressional leadership should think twice before allowing actual votes to happen remotely, something the House of Representatives has been seriously considering during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.