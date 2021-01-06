Chaos at the Capitol stops Electoral College certification short

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — What started as a showdown over the Electoral College stopped short as President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed their way into the Capitol building in Washington Wednesday.

As it happened, Vice President Mike Pence was rushed from the Senate floor.

All of this happened shortly after Congress began counting Electoral College votes.

“We are gathered at a time when Democracy is in crisis,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said.

Cruz is one of the Republican senators opposed to certifying the results.

“The Constitution gives to Congress the responsibility this day to count the votes,” Cruz said.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) say the objections will not change the result.

“The American people elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the next president and vice president of the United States,” Schumer said.

“It’s political theatre. There’s no validity to it whatsoever. I feel very sorry for my colleagues who for some reason believe this is something their constituents want them to do, or they feel compelled to do,” Manchin said.

Discussion in both chambers did not last long, as protestors made their way into the Capitol after Trump addressed the crowd at a nearby rally.

“Because they want to steal the election,” Trump said.

The capitol is on lockdown and a citywide curfew will begin at 6 p.m.