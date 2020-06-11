‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Lawmakers pointing fingers after Georgia’s primary problems

1  of  2
by: Kellie Meyer

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are responding to the widespread difficulties voters experienced during Tuesday’s primary in Georgia.

“Oh, it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said Wednesday.

Perdue is talking about what happened in his state during Tuesday’s primary. Voters endured malfunctioning voting machines and long lines late into the night waiting to cast their votes

“It’s a matter of either ineptness or malfeasance, I’m not sure which but we need to get at it,” Perdue said.

Perdue blames the Democrats running elections in the counties where there were issues.

“We’ll get to the bottom of this because people need to feel comfortable going to vote,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said.

Collins said he wants to know why the machines weren’t tested sooner before thousands showed up to polling locations unable to cast a ballot.

“Most of the State of Georgia yesterday voted with no problems,” Collins added.

The lawmakers said there is already an investigation into what went wrong but Democrats said they believe it was deliberate.

“What we saw in Georgia the other day was shameful,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday.

Pelosi said there’s a history of voter suppression in Georgia.

“There’s no question that this was voter suppression. Look where there were six-hour lines,” Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee for Senate, said Thursday.

Ossoff said the majority of problems were in low income, black communities. He’s calling on Georgia’s Secretary of State to take responsibility.

“Acknowledging failures and making changes,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff is set to face Perdue this November. Georgia officials promise to fix the problems by then.

