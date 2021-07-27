Wasco community holds candlelight vigil for deputy, mother, and 2 sons killed during standoff

KERN COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night in Wasco following a tragic domestic violence-related shooting Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a man killed the mother of their children, his two sons, and a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy before he was killed by law enforcement.

Outside of the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, there’s a memorial with candles, pictures, and flowers, honoring Deputy Phillip Campas.

“I can’t imagine as a child coming to a vigil with my parents like children are here today to remember five people murdered in our beautiful town,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

The small town of Wasco showed great strength in the wake of tragedy as they mourned the loss of Viviana Ramirez, her son 24-year-old Jose, his 17-year-old brother Angel, and Deputy Campas.

“He is remembered as a hero who touched all of us with his great sacrifice,” said Wasco City Council Member Vincent Martinez.

Deputy Campas was a Marine, and a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

He leaves behind his spouse and three young children.

Relatives say Viviana owned a small photography and custom apparel business.

Jose was married and just started a trucking business and had a goal to start a family.

They also say Angel ran a business called Ramirez Muffler in Wasco.

“You never know what happens behind closed doors, so like in Wasco, we encourage you to get to know your neighbors and be extra caring,” said Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia.

Domestic violence resources were on hand as faith leaders preached strength to a grieving community.

“When we see somebody hurting, we step in and we do something about it, not on my watch anymore, not on our watch we don’t let this happen,” said a pastor at the vigil.

A memorial fund has been set up for Deputy Campas, as well as a GoFundMe for the Ramirez family.