Warming this week

Valley highs will cross into the 80s Monday and continue warming through the week ahead.

Fresno reached a high of 75 degrees Sunday afternoon.

The average high of this time of year is 78 degrees.

Wildfire risk is a concern in California this week — specifically to our north with gusty winds expected Wednesday and Thursday. This has prompted PG&E to advise residents of those areas that power may be turned off in order to minimize risk. Right now no parts of the CBS47 viewing area look to be affected. PG&E’s advisory covers parts of Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba Counties.

Dry conditions continue this week. Our next chance of precipitation comes with a possibility about a week from now in the mountains.

