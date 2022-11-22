FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempted arrest of a wanted suspect led Fresno Police on a wild pursuit Tuesday, which led to a crash and an arrest.

Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Jeff on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation.

Before Tuesday’s chase, Jeff was followed throughout the morning by undercover police, after he was observed driving a stolen Ford pickup truck.

He had been under surveillance for a violent crime, but police would not specify exactly what that was.

Jeff and a female passenger stopped for gas at the Sinclair at the corner of Gettsyburg and North First Street around 8 am. Undercover officers continued to follow him and moved in to make an arrest.

He saw the officers and took off with the fuel nozzle still in the truck and smashed through vehicles as he went.

“To get away, he struck several of our vehicles, nearly stuck one of our sergeants, and he also struck a civilian vehicle at the gas station,” said Lt. Bill Dooley of Fresno Police.

Undercover officers pursued Jeff, and patrol cars eventually took over. The officers chased the suspect’s vehicle to the corner of Michigan and Bond.

“The suspect vehicle crashed into the first car that’s behind me that you guys can see. That’s a Honda. He continued traveling eastbound uh where he struck a Ford Expedition that is parked on the south side of the street. Uh and that’s where the accident came to rest,” said Lt. Dooley.

Officers found Jeff injured and his female passenger outside the vehicle seriously injured.

Jeff attempted to make a run for it, but police quickly apprehended him.

They were both transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The woman, in her 30’s, was in critical condition. As of Tuesday evening, Jeff was in stable condition.

In addition to charges of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation, police say Jeff was also found with a gun.

Police say they are continuing to look into whether charges will be filed there.

As for his passenger, police could not say if she played a role in the investigation.