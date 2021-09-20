Want $550 to smash through a table? Amazon is looking for Bills fans for commercial

(WIVB) – Bills Mafia, it’s your chance to shine.

Amazon is looking for Bills fans for a commercial they are producing in Western New York.

The commercial needs two fans who will be on a boat, a face paint fan, a super fan, and a young football player.

There is also a stunt roll available for a table smash – experience is encouraged.

Anyone interested can send their information to Casting Buffalo.

The pay is $550 dollars for 12 hours.

The audition deadline is Tuesday at 10 p.m.