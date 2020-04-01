COVID-19 Information

Walmart to launch pilot-program for drive-thru testing in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the state of Arkansas has entered into a partnership with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for healthcare workers.

The pilot project in Benton County will be focused on first responders and healthcare workers who display symptoms, the governor said.

“This will put a focal point on them to make sure they have immediate access to testing if they need it,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said there will be an app available for those workers to determine if they have the symptoms that meet the need for testing.

“Walmart wanted to be able to bring one of their pilot projects here to Arkansas,” he said.

Hutchinson said the project will likely be expanded to other parts of the state.

