Walmart shooting appears to be justified, according to Madera Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Shots were fired at a Madera Walmart late Tuesday – as a woman attempted to protect her husband from a man threatening him with box cutters.

Officers with Madera Police were called around 9:00 p.m. to the Walmart on Cleveland Avenue. Officers are yet to release the names of the people involved.

Surveillance video shows the couple driving away from the Walmart parking lot when the suspect approaches them and some words were exchanged. The man then exits the vehicle, the suspect takes out the box cutters, and begins threatening him. At that moment the man’s wife pulls out a gun and shoots the man going after her husband.

Investigators say evidence points to the shooting being justified.

“His wife stepped out of the vehicle, fired one round in fear for his safety, and dropped the individual in the parking lot,” said Madera Police Commander Gino Chiaramonte.

Officers say the woman called 911 and first responders took the attacker to the hospital, where he is described as in a stable but critical condition.

Commander Chiaramonte says authorities have not yet interviewed the victim, but so far believe her shooting was justified.

“In this case, in self-defense, yes, weapons can be utilized,” he said.

According to Chiaramonte, the gun is registered to the woman but her conceal carry permit has expired. That could mean a misdemeanor charge for carrying the weapon in public.

Investigators say things could have been worse if the woman had not received firearms training.

“There’s a certain amount of training that you have to have before you’re able to receive your CCW, and those are the things that are critical,” he said.

At this point in the investigation, Chiaramonte says they believe that the misdemeanor charge is the only thing she could be charged with. However, the investigation continues.