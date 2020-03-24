Walmart opens early for senior shoppers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSEE/KGPE) — Walmart is changing its hours for customers aged 60 and older starting today.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.” Walmart

Walmart stores that normally open at 7:00am will open one hour early one day a week for senior shoppers. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.