Walmart launches new pet care services

News

by: Heath Higgs and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart on Thursday announced the launch of a new suite of pet care services.

The Bentonville-based retail giant will offer Walmart Pet Care, which includes pet-sitting and dog-walking services through Rover, an online marketplace for pet services. According to a Walmart news release, Rover has over 300,000 providers in communities across the country.

“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” Melody Richard, merchandising vice president, Pets, said in a statement. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers.”

The company also announced Walmart Pet Insurance, a new collaboration with Petplan. According to the news release, the policy will make it “easy for customers to file claims and schedule appointments through Petplan’s digital service.” It will also include access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge, according to the release.

Walmart Pet Care includes Walmart PetRx, an in-store and online pharmacy service the company introduced in 2019.

The retailer is offering a $20 Walmart gift card for the first completed services booked through Rover and another $20 Walmart gift card if they complete their fifth service within six months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

