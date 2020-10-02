VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

by: Fareeha Rehman

(KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.

VP Press Secretary statement:

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

