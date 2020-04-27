Voucher program proposed to help Merced businesses when closures are lifted

Mayor Mike Murphy said the program has backing from the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce and local philanthropists

MERCED, California (KGPE) — Merced city leaders have been going over options to save their small businesses when they eventually will be able to reopen.

Mayor Mike Murphy, with the help of council member Kevin Blake and a working group, proposed a voucher program. While it’s split city council, one business owner is a fan but she, too, would like to see the idea fleshed out more.

Shuttered doors have become all too common these days. For Sammi Freitas the owner of HUE Hair Studio in downtown Merced while it’s been stressful being closed, it’s overwhelming to think of when they can open up again.

“It’s a matter of, how do we get over 300-plus clients on our books to make up for those six weeks,” Freitas said.

Merced City Council discussed that scenario in their latest meeting. In Murphy’s voucher program, all households in the city would get a set of vouchers to spend solely at businesses in the city for a three-to-four week period.

Their exact value is still up for debate, but Murphy suggested there could be five $10 vouchers per household. Businesses, in turn, would have to turn them into the city to get money.

“The thought is this would help both households, but it would also get money into the hands of our businesses. Essentially, we wouldn’t be in a position of having to pick winners or losers,” Murphy said during the meeting.

Other council members were concerned not all impacted businesses will see the benefits, saying it could be too broad at this moment.

Freitas said she’d like to see local businesses highlighted with the vouchers.

“To get more of our community here to keep our dollars here,” she said. “To get different customers to walk through our doors, if some people may not know about us yet.”

Funding is still up in the air, but Murphy suggested using some of the city’s economic opportunity fund, or maybe even monies from federal Community Development Block Grants.

Another idea discussed during the meeting was setting aside city dollars to create small business loans.

Murphy encourages the public to submit comments on the proposed COVID-19 recovery programs to discuss at the next city council meeting on May 4. You can do so by emailing the City Clerk’s office at cityclerk@cityofmerced.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.