CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis city officials say the vote center at Clovis City Hall is open for in person voting.

The vote center will be open from Saturday through March 1 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m and on Election Day, March 2 from 7a.m. through 8 p.m.

Officials say seven additional vote venter locations will open on Feb. 27.

For additional information on the election, including Vote Center locations visit click here or call 559-324-2060.