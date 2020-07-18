Volunteers wanted as staff shortages appear at Fresno County hospitals and nursing homes

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Most Fresno County hospitals are at or over capacity, with 242 total patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

“Which is a higher number than we’ve ever had before,” said Vohra, “and they’re trying to make space, and they’re trying to bring in staff as best as they can to help accommodate not just those patients, but all the other patients they need to accommodate and take care of.”

Fresno County officials are now calling for more volunteers and paid employees to help fill the need, saying some of those volunteers could help staff the alternative field hospital at the Fresno Convention Center. Vohra says the Convention Center site could be opening soon, but won’t have the same equipment or capabilities as a real hospital.

“Once that Porterville site gets filled up, then we’ll be opening up the Fresno Convention Center,” said Vohra. “I don’t think it’ll be this weekend, but if this surge continues the way that it’s been, then we will get there.”

The Twilight Haven nursing facility in Fresno is also facing a staffing shortage.

“They’ve been affected by a few cases of Coronavirus compounded by a staffing shortage,” said Vohra. “Their staffing shortage got to the point where our EMS division actually had to request extra help, and so the National Guard actually called up some reserve medical professionals to come help.”

Vohra said calling on the National Guard was an extraordinary move, but it’s only temporary until they can bring in more staff.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.