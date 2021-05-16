Volunteers spend morning cleaning up Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Volunteers spent the Sunday morning picking up trash in Fresno’s Tower District.

The clean-up takes place every third Sunday of the month.



Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen and the Tower District marketing committee help organize the event and encourage people to stick around for a beer or lunch afterward.

“We are trying to make a positive impact in the community and you can make trash cleaning fun and you can make anything fun if you are with your friends and your family and we are a community out here just trying to get together and have a good time,” said Goldstein’s Assistant Manager Andrew O’Brien.