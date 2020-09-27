Volunteers participated by helping clean up streets in Fresno, part of Keep Fresno Beautiful campaign

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — About 50 volunteers cleaned up the streets near the Amtrak station as part of the Keep Fresno Beautiful campaign.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand was there and says it shows how much they care about their city.

“This is not just one area. This is city-wide. I take pride in what we do, and again, I’m just amazed at the amount of people that are willing to step forward and help us out, “Brand said.

Brand says the pandemic has slowed down the effort, but he hopes they can start holding similar clean-up events every week.

