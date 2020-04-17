Volunteers needed to help feed people in need in the community

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Salvation Army Clovis Corps and Rotary Club of Clovis are seeking volunteers to help feed those in need in the community.

The organizations have three upcoming drive-through food distributions and need help from volunteers to box and hand out the items.

The food distributions will be on Apr. 21, May 5, and May 19 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The city of Clovis says gloves, masks and hand sanitizers will be provided. Anyone interested in volunteering should call sign 559-298-6797 extension 0029 to sign up.

For those in need of food, the city is asking them to arrive at 9 a.m. on the west side of 210 Barstow Ave, between Minnewawa and Pollasky Avenues, on Apr. 21, May 5, or May 19.

A photo ID is required and the distribution will continue until all food has been handed out.

