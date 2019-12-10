Voice of Central Valley racing passes away at 92

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Kenny Takeuchi passed away on Friday at the age of 92. His friends and family now celebrating his legacy as the racing voice of the Central Valley.

Over the course of his life, Takeuchi was known as a lover of racing. He was inducted into several halls of fame and served as a NASCAR official for three decades.

“Kenny Takeuchi, if you knew him I don’t have to say anything,” said his longtime friend Gary Greeno. “But if you haven’t met him, he is one of the most important people you will ever meet. He is just a champ.”

Greeno first met Takeuchi back in 1958 at the Madera Speedway.

To him, Takeuchi was a racing announcing legend with a knack for coming up with a name for racers.

“He would always have a favorite name and it would just stick to the people,” said Greeno.

Greeno said Takeuchi was extremely talented and served as the one true voice of racing in the Central Valley. He was inducted into the San Jose Speedway Hall of Fame in 1995. The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Clovis Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2019.

His impact wasn’t solely on the track. He was also known as a veteran, voice of the Central Valley High School Football Team and the go-to person for any local running event.

Mayor Lee Brand hopes Takeuchi’s name is remembered forever.

“The younger people,” said Brand. “They don’t realize many great people that were legends in the city and hopefully Ken will be one of them.”

Greeno choked backed tears as he said the three words he would tell his friend if he were still living.

“I miss you.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.