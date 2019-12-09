Visalia woman’s pants pulled down, choked, in Walmart parking lot

Police say the suspect approached a woman asking for help

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are looking for the suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman in a Walmart parking lot Sunday.

Police say a woman was approached by a man wearing a black beanie and a grey hoodie in front of the Walmart by Houston Avenue and Demaree Street around 4:12 p.m. The man asked for help with his car as she was putting things in her car.

That’s when the suspect grabbed the woman from behind, pulled her pants down and choked her. The woman began screaming, causing the suspect to run away and drive off.

Police say he drove off in a beige two-door stock looking truck.

The victim wasn’t hurt during any of this. If you have any information, you can call Visalia Police’s Anonymous Crime Hotline at 559-713-4738.